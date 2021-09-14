Chevy Bolt

-
A new survey from Cox Automotive finds that many people remain concerned that electric vehicles cost more than gasoline powered vehicles.And they think…
Consumers Energy is proposing a $7.5 million rebate and education pilot project to encourage electric vehicle adoption.If approved by the Michigan Public…
General Motors is adding to its fleet of automated cars. The company hopes to maintain what it says is a big advantage in a crucial technology of the…
Tesla, the electric car company based in California, is suing Michigan over its law that prohibits direct-to-consumer sales of cars. In 2014, the Michigan…
Many people are open to the idea of buying an electric car, according to a just-released survey by the Consumer Federation of America.Thirty-six percent…