chevy in the hole

An old industrial site in Flint has been chosen to become Michigan’s next state park.The Whitmer administration wants to spend more than $26 million in…
A former home of Michigan’s auto industry will soon train future automotive engineers.Kettering University is moving ahead with plans to turn part of…
A new city park is taking shape in downtown Flint.Millions of dollars have been spent over the years cleaning up the decades of industrial waste at the…
A place where General Motors built cars for nearly century may later this year begin transforming into a city park in Flint.The last building was torn…
Michigan is getting about $1.5 million from the federal government to help with the continued cleanup of polluted former industrial sites.The grant money…