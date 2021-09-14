-
A new survey from Cox Automotive finds that many people remain concerned that electric vehicles cost more than gasoline powered vehicles.And they think…
Consumers Energy is proposing a $7.5 million rebate and education pilot project to encourage electric vehicle adoption.If approved by the Michigan Public…
Today’s announcement that General Motors plans to spend $300 million in Michigan is good news not only for GM employees, but also for auto parts…
GM announced today that the price of a Chevy Volt will drop by $5,000:David Shepardson of the Detroit News wrote this morning that Nissan, Ford, and Honda…
General Motors says it had its highest November sales since 2007.GM’s sales are up 3.4 percent over last year. Passenger cars are up 19-percent overall,…
DETROIT (AP) - General Motors is offering big discounts to boost sales of the Chevrolet Volt, an electric car that struggled to attract buyers until its…
General Motors says sales rose 10-percent in August, compared to the same month a year ago.The Detroit car company also broke several sales records.GM…
In mid-September, General Motors will temporarily close the Detroit-Hamtramck plant that makes the Chevrolet Volt for about a month.The break will allow…
There's a lot of excitement around electric vehicles. But so far sales have not been great.Michigan Radio’s auto beat reporter Tracy Samilton decided to…
GM is planning to extend a production slowdown for its extended-range electric car, the Chevy Volt.Last month, Michigan Radio's Tracy Samilton reported…