chicago sanitary canal

-
About a hundred people showed up at a public hearing Tuesday night in Ann Arbor to discuss ways to keep Asian carp from getting into the Great Lakes.One…
-
Michigan’s tourism and fishing industries will discuss how to form a united front against Asian carp during a conference Tuesday in Lansing. John Goss,…
-
A federal appeals panel has rejected a request by five Great Lakes states for an immediate order to close shipping locks on Chicago-area waterways and…
-
Federal and state officials have a new plan for dealing with the threat of Asian Carp invading Lake Michigan. There are fears that the carp may destroy…