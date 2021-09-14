-
Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist signed SB 174 into law on Thursday, which mandates that all egg laying hens in Michigan be kept in cage-free systems…
-
A state House committee has approved a bill to give egg producers more time to convert their facilities to less confining conditions for the…
-
Officials in Michigan have lifted a statewide ban on poultry exhibitions that was put in place earlier this year as a precaution to a bird flu outbreak…
-
Michigan’s second largest city will welcome backyard chickens beginning this spring.In the summer of 2010, Grand Rapids city commissioners narrowly…
-
On Tuesday, elected leaders in Grand Rapids could vote to allow people to keep chickens in their backyards.“I’m excited,” Amy Bowditch said of the…
-
One of Flint’s leading urban farmers is being told she has to get rid of her chickens.Roxanne Adair operates a commercial urban farm in Flint. She sells…
-
Michigan is among 18 states affected by an outbreak of salmonella.Two of the nearly 300 confirmed cases of salmonella are in Michigan.The outbreak has…
-
It was dangerous! Explosions, injuries! No, not the war for Independence, but how we used to celebrate it. On today’s show, we went back a hundred years…
-
Cynthia Canty's good friend Susan and her husband are about to move from a townhouse in an Oakland County suburb to a small cottage on about an acre in…