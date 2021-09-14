child abuse

-
Attorneys for the family of Cornelius Fredericks have released the video documenting the 16-year old's death at a Kalamazoo youth facility. Fredericks…
-
The family of Cornelius Fredericks, a 16-year-old boy in foster care who died after being improperly restrained by youth facility staff, filed a lawsuit…
-
New data from the Michigan League for Public Policy finds fewer Michigan children live in poverty today than a decade ago. However, there’s been a sharp…
-
Today on Stateside, Gretchen Whitmer laid out her 2020 agenda at Wednesday's State of the State address. We'll talk to the governor, and lawmakers from…
-
Multiple families accused man "living single for the Lord" of child sexual assault. He's still free.Four years ago, Rob Barrett got a phone call from a new friend.“Hey, I want to do some snow sculpture. Could the girls do some snow sculpture with…
-
A state House committee this week considers a package of bills meant to improve protection for neglected and abused Michigan children.A 2018 audit found…
-
A state audit found Michigan Health and Human Services officials delayed notifying a key watchdog agency about many children’s deaths linked to potential…
-
Today on Stateside, a breakdown of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s New Year’s Day inaugural address and what to expect from the first few weeks of the new…
-
An audit of the state's Child Protective Services released Thursday found a pattern of failures to follow state requirements.The audit reviewed CPS…
-
If a third-grader scores poorly on standardized math and reading tests, there may be more to the problem than just the school. That's according to an…