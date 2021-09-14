-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer outlined economic recovery plans Thursday that include state support for wage hikes and child care.The plan would use federal…
-
Child care centers are struggling to keep their doors open during the pandemic. Many say they're facing the double challenges of losing customers and new safety regulations.
-
Today on Stateside, Michigan’s political world got baked into an upside down cake on Thursday as former Republican Governor Rick Snyder endorsed Joe…
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer is extending the mask requirement to include children as young as two years old in some cases, after several coronavirus…
-
Child care businesses in Michigan are still shut down as part of Governor Whitmer's "Stay Safe, Stay Home" executive order, except for those caring for…
-
The state of Michigan has set aside $130 million from its federal CARES Act funding to help child care businesses - both those that have remained open to…
-
A new report suggests restarting Michigan’s economy will face a serious roadblock – a lack of child care.The National Association for the Education of…
-
There is a child care shortage. That’s not going to be a surprise to many families, especially those in rural areas.In a recent Dome Magazine article, Ken…
-
The 2017 Kids Count Data Book reveals that Michigan lags behind in nearly every aspect of child well-being. The report lists Michigan at 32nd among states…
-
"Making Ends Meet" is a new report from the Michigan League for Public Policy that reveals the average cost of living throughout Michigan.In its seventh…