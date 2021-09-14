-
Michigan families who are owed child support will start receiving money this week tied to federal pandemic stimulus payments.“The Office of Child Support…
-
People with bench warrants for missed child support payments in Eaton County have an opportunity for a fresh start next week.During a two-hour window on…
-
More than a dozen new laws take effect next year which should speed up the child support process in Michigan.The State of Michigan collects more than a…
-
The state Supreme Court will decide whether a woman can have her ex-husband’s parental rights revoked because he’s not the biological father of her…
-
In the future, parents who fail to pay their child support might be risking more at Michigan casinos than they realize.A state House committee recently…
-
Pregnant women in Michigan can now use a simple blood test to identify the father of their unborn child.Three labs across the state now offer the…
-
A new report says about 70% of children in Michigan who are eligible for child support do receive the payments. An Auditor General’s report on Michigan’s…