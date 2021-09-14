-
One year ago, a 16 year-old boy sat in a cafeteria at a group home for teens in Kalamazoo and tossed a piece of bread at another boy. The adults in the…
Governor Whitmer says she agrees with a federal judge that a computer system that’s supposed to help kids in foster care needs to be fixed or scrapped.A…
More children in Michigan are dying because of abuse or neglect compared to a decade ago. Back then, the state settled a federal lawsuit, promising to…
Have abused children been put in greater harm's way by the very people who are supposed to protect them? Reports in the Lansing State Journal point to an…
The Michigan Supreme Court this week handed a big win to parents with disabilities in child welfare cases.If the state removes a child from her home and…
Legislation requiring child-placing agencies to make reasonable efforts to keep siblings together in the foster care and adoption systems is going to Gov.…
Michigan officials say the state is now complying with federal requirements for child welfare and foster care.Gov. Rick Snyder's administration said…
A new report says more children in Michigan are growing up in low-income households now than during the Great Recession, even though the state's…
A new report says problems with the data management system Michigan uses to track its child welfare programs is one reason the state is still under court…
DETROIT - A judge says the state of Michigan still has "serious problems" in collecting statistics that are crucial to improving foster care, child…