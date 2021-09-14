-
A new study suggests when it comes to childhood obesity, kids benefit from having a younger sibling.And that link is surprisingly strong, according to an…
State lawmakers have approved a bill allowing student groups to sell sweets in school to raise money. Senate Bill 139 now goes to Gov. Rick Snyder’s…
We know there’s a genetic component to obesity, but until now, we didn’t know much about why some people develop complications from that obesity – like…
The federal early education program Head Start could help children fight obesity, according to a new study published today in the online journal…
Adults surveyed for a new poll rank childhood obesity as the top health concern for kids. More than two thousand adults were surveyed for the University…
Detroit Police Department prepares for big changesDetroit Police Chief James Craig intends to introduce a large departmental reorganization, reports…
There is some good news in Michigan’s battle with obesity. Fewer Michigan children qualify as obese. More than 30% of Michiganders are considered obese.…
It is estimated that nearly 50 percent of Michigan residents will be obese by 2030.But don’t throw your salad out in reckless abandon just yet.There is…
Teenage alcohol and cigarette use is down across the country, and Michigan is no exception.That's according to the state's Youth Risk Behavior Survey,…
Kids don't get enough exercise, and it's really bad for their heath. That's what many adults told a national survey. Lack of exercise was number one on…