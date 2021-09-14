-
School's out for summer, though that change may seem less significant when your kids have already been home from school for months. With many camps and…
New data from the Michigan League for Public Policy finds fewer Michigan children live in poverty today than a decade ago. However, there’s been a sharp…
Children in Flint faced a myriad of problems well before the city’s water crisis raised new fears of potential negative health effects from lead tainted…
It’s not Camila Trefftz’s job to track this, but she tries to give the best estimates she can: so far this year, she’s says she's probably seen about 12…
A new report says a growing percentage of Michigan’s children live in poverty.The annual Kids Count Data Book is produced by the Annie E. Casey…
People from Michigan and a dozen other states are returning home Friday after traveling hundreds of miles to protest the Tornillo detention center in…
U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is condemning a recently proposed Trump Administration regulation affecting immigrant children.Dingell said the proposed…
President Trump's executive order ending family separations at the southern border, but leaving in place the zero-tolerance policy, did nothing to quell…
This April, the Trump Administration announced its “zero-tolerance policy” for immigration. It requires every person caught crossing the United State’s…
You can help kids read books. And you can help as they draw pictures. But an app created in West Michigan blends the two together. It’s called Wimage,…