children's books

Stateside: Gov. Granholm is likely Biden pick for DOE; lonely pandemic songs; the joy of kid’s booksToday on Stateside, news broke Tuesday that President-Elect Joe Biden plans to nominate former two-term Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm as the next…
Today on Stateside, COVID-19 hits home with Michigan’s Republican leaders. We hear from two journalists about how the lack of a mask mandate at the…
Lawyers are not known for their clarity, and Joseph Kimble knows this well.Kimble was a professor of legal writing at Western Michigan University’s Cooley…
They’re known as the Mother Earth Water Walkers: Two Anishinaabe grandmothers and a group of Anishinaabe women and men, walking the perimeter of the Great…
There are several people who have been called heroes in uncovering the Flint water crisis. You’ve heard those voices many times on this station. But a new…
In April 2005, the Detroit Zoo made history.It moved its last two elephants, Winky and Wanda, to a sanctuary in warm-weather California. That made Detroit…
Michelle Balconi believes you can make economics something to “chat about” – and you can do it in a book aimed at children.She’s a writer and a mother…
Last spring’s Michigan Teacher of the Year, Melody Arabo, joined us today to talk about her first book, A Diary of a Real Bully.Arabo’s book stems from…
Anyone who's been lucky enough to be a parent has likely been unlucky enough to have had the excruciatingly embarrassing moment when your little darling…
It's called many things -- theACA, the Affordable Care Act, Obamacare. As implementation of the law continues, so does the confusion. On today's show, we…