Children's Rights

A controversial case involving an Oakland County teenager drew dozens of people to a Waterford parking lot Wednesday night. The group chanted “Free Grace”…
An advocacy group for kids says a court-ordered report shows Michigan has a long way to go before it can guarantee the safety and welfare of children in…
Michigan’s Department of Human Services has introduced a more streamlined process for reporting child and elder abuse in the state.It’s one of a series of…
A new report says about 70% of children in Michigan who are eligible for child support do receive the payments. An Auditor General’s report on Michigan’s…
A court appointed monitor watching over Michigan’s child protective services warns that system is “substantially non-compliant” with a court agreement.…