-
Last night, Gov. Rick Snyder officially opened a new center aimed at increasing business between Michigan and China.The Michigan-China Innovation Center’s…
-
The Next IdeaWhen looking at the modern world of innovation or business, you really can’t ignore China. The country’s influence is huge, but interacting…
-
Today is the first day of the Chinese New Year. There are celebrations happening worldwide, and here in Michigan to welcome the lunar New Year and bid…
-
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - East Lansing and Michigan State University's Center for Language Teaching Advancement say they're trying to open up local…