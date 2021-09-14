chip chamberlain

-
A judge is expected to decide Monday whether the head of the state health department should face trial on charges related to Flint’s water crisis.Nick…
-
A Wayne State University professor testified today that the state health department director worried a study of a deadly Legionnaires' disease outbreak…
-
A judge is considering whether to allow testimony that could link state health director Nick Lyon to an effort to limit a study into a deadly…
-
An infectious disease expert says the public should have been alerted to a Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Genesee County sooner. At least a dozen…