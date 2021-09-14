-
Michigan's Indigenous communities hold long-standing legal right to protect lands and waters.On any given day, Jacques LeBlanc Jr. spends as many as 14…
-
You've probably heard of the Trail of Tears, when more than 4,000 Native American men, women, and children died in a series of forced removals from their…
-
Michigan Governor Rick Snyder and state Attorney General Bill Schuette have told a northern Michigan Indian tribe they will do whatever is necessary to…
-
It's up to the Michigan State legislature to determine what game is available for hunting in Michigan.In late 2010, the legislature opened up the…
-
Jack Abramoff, the lobbyist who bilked millions from several Indian tribes including Michigan's Saginaw Chippewas, has officially been released from the…