chris christie

-
Michigan delegates say they are disappointed Ohio Governor John Kasich did not endorse Donald Trump for president when he met with them today in…
-
Michigan’s delegates to the Republican National Convention cheered a former rival to Donald Trump when he called for all Republicans to back the…
-
This Week in Michigan Politics, Emily Fox and Jack Lessenberry discuss what it means for Michigan when big name politicians campaign for local candidates,…
-
$10,000 a plate will get you a seat at the table at the H Hotel in Midland this Saturday, according to Mark Tower of MLive:
-
Michigan Radio reporter Steve Carmody is covering the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida.The storm has passed and the delegates are…
-
The man in the spotlight at the Republican National Convention tonight took his star power to the Michigan delegation this morning.It’s a staple of every…