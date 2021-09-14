Chris Cook

-
After years of winning national competitions, and years of praise in major publications, there's no longer any question that Michigan does indeed make…
-
You go to a fancy restaurant and order a bottle of red wine. The tuxedoed waiter calls over the sommelier who takes the order, brings the bottle, opens…
-
It turns out that in France the role of the sommelier is more limited than here in the U.S., according to Christopher Cook, HOUR Detroit's chief wine…
-
Could low-alcohol wines that still pack full, rich flavor be on the horizon for Michigan?HOUR Detroit Magazine's chief wine and restaurant critic Chris…
-
This next story is about a late-night call from a dealer and a sketchy interaction near the Leelanau Peninsula. Hour Detroit’s restaurant critic and wine…
-
Some restaurants have continued a puzzling tradition when it comes to serving wine. You order a bottle and when they bring it to the table they provide…
-
Technology invades the restaurant dining experience. No, not diners posting photos of their food to Facebook or Instagram, but restaurants in Michigan are…
-
About 10 years ago, when the occupationally snooty world of wine was introduced to the radical idea of putting screw caps on bottles of fine wine, the…
-
Anyone who enjoys Michigan wines should raise a glass in tribute to Len Olson.Without Olson, Michigan might well not have its 107 fully operating wineries…