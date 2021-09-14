christopher columbus

-
Detroit plans to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day starting next year instead of Columbus Day.The Detroit News reports City Council approved a proposal…
-
Ann Arbor city council passed a resolution on Nov. 16 recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day in place of the nation-wide holiday, Columbus Day.The Ann Arbor…
-
The City of Ypsilanti is considering renaming Columbus Day "Indigenous Peoples Day."Mayor Amanda Edmonds wrote the resolution to make the change.She said…
-
So much so that they're apparently taking it out on statues now.Google "Columbus statue vandalism" and you'll drum up all manner of news stories about…
-
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - A Traverse City commissioner has pulled from Monday's agenda a resolution to rename Columbus Day as Indigenous Peoples Day.The…