-
A new nonprofit is training citizen scientists to collect data on fish in the Great Lakes. They think it could be a game-changer for research in the…
-
A new report raises questions about the citizen science projects that emerged during the Flint Water Crisis. But critics charge the report’s authors have…
-
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources doesn’t have enough people out in the field to keep an eye on everything in nature, so it relies on hunters,…
-
Ann Arbor is joining a "guerrilla archiving" movement.Librarians, web developers and other volunteers are working fast to save scientific data from…
-
Technology has opened the doors in recent years for do-it-yourselfers to complete scientific projects without help from universities or government…
-
There’s a new project out of Michigan Technological University in Houghton that involves phone apps.The idea is to use apps to share information with…