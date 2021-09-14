-
Any growth in state education spending over the past five years is being eaten up by greater teacher retiree system costs, according to a new report from…
-
Michigan really does has a gerrymandering problem, according to a non-partisan group’s report.The Citizens Research Council of Michigan put the state’s…
-
Voters in four Southeast Michigan counties will decide on November 8 whether to raise property taxes to enhance mass transit systems in the region.The…
-
Michigan will spend nearly $100 million to support non-public school students, according to a report by the Citizens Research Council of Michigan. The…
-
A new report lays out the stark reality of how the Detroit Public Schools is rapidly sinking under its debt burden.The report from the Citizens Research…
-
When local governments get sued and lose, Michigan residents can end up paying taxes that voters never approved and that exceed state…
-
One of the most challenging issues facing the new state Legislature is school finance.The Citizens Research Council recently released a report…
-
So, does Detroit really need an Emergency Manager? Can the city’s elected leaders somehow get the job done? This much we know: The governor has ordered a…
-
A recent report from the Citizens Research Council of Michigan highlights a sometimes overlooked part of Detroit’s current fiscal crisis: the city’s debt…