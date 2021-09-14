-
The city of Grand Rapids plans a hiring freeze and budget cuts of $13 million because of the economic fallout from the coronavirus. And the city could be…
-
Grand Rapids city commissioners are expected to vote on the city’s $553 million budget at tonight’s meeting.The budget calls for hiring an additional 26…
-
On Monday, the Kalamazoo City Commission is scheduled to vote on its city budget.The budget plan commissioners will vote on reflects Kalamazoo’s basic…
-
Mayor Virg Bernero today vetoed a portion of the city budget plan approved by the Lansing City Council Monday night. The city council now has two weeks to…
-
The Lansing City Council is taking more time to review next year’s budget plan.Council has delayed its vote on the budget from May 14th to May…
-
The Flint City Council will hear this afternoon how the city’s emergency manager plans to spend the city’s money next year.Emergency Manager Michael Brown…
-
Lansing mayor Virg Bernero plans to tell the city council tonight how he plans to cut nearly five million dollars to balance the capital city’s…
-
Time is running out for the city of Lansing to win new contract concessions from its labor unions. Meanwhile, another round of layoff notices will soon go…
-
The Lansing city council voted 5 to 3 last night to approve a city budget that deeply cuts police and fire in the capitol city. Lansing, like many…
-
Forecasters say the snow is coming. It’s expected to make travel hazardous on Michigan roads.It’s also expected to cause another financial headache to…