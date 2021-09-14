-
As the state reopens, city councils are deciding how to proceed after a year of online meetings.In Detroit, public health officials extended a local state…
-
Updated Monday, August 26, 2019, 2:38 p.m.:A city council candidate in Michigan who said she wants to keep her community white "as much as possible" has…
-
In the wake of the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, the Obama administration announced that it will dedicate $263 million to body cameras…
-
Nobody thought fixing Detroit’s debt woes was gonna be easy.But these days, it might be especially painful for city workers and their families.Some 2,000…
-
The Pontiac City Council is trying to reclaim its authority lost to the state-appointed emergency financial manager.Louis Schimmel became the…
-
The Lansing City Council will talk about the benefits of meeting less often tonight. The city charter requires the council to meet 50 times a year. City…
-
Budget hearings continue today in Detroit. The Detroit City Council’s budget, finance and audit standing committee will discuss the city's Finance…
-
Detroit Mayor Dave Bing will present his budget for the city later this morning. The Associated Press reports the budget will propose a five-year plan to…
-
A panel that’s drafting a new governing charter for Detroit will hear recommendations from the city’s mayor and city council this weekend. The Charter…