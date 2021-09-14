-
On a warm, sunny afternoon last week, I went to one of Ann Arbor’s city pools knowing full well I would not be allowed to swim. As I walked in, I spotted…
-
It's been called the fastest growing sport in America, and it could be coming to a park or gym near you.The name of the game is pickleball. It was…
-
?LANSING (AP) - Lansing's largest park is back open after more than a quarter-century.The 200-acre Crego Park was closed in 1986 after industrial waste…
-
Voters in Detroit go to the polls tomorrow, and no matter who gets elected to be that city's next Mayor, crime will be one of the problems they'll have to…
-
Election day 2013 is a big day for those who want to see better parks in Grand Rapids.A coalition is hoping to get voters to approve a dedicated millage…
-
A coalition in Grand Rapids wants voters to approve a dedicated millage for city parks in November.The campaign to get people to vote for the millage…
-
The city of Detroit will close 50 parks in the spring because of the City Council’s inaction on a proposal to make Belle Isle into a state park.Detroit…
-
The city of Ironwood in the Upper Peninsula could soon join a handful of Michigan cities that ban smoking in city parks.On Monday, city commissioners met…
-
Soon, Michigan bicyclists might be able to pedal across the state on a new trail spanning both peninsulas.Governor Snyder proposed the idea for the…
-
The Waverly golf course in Lansing could be a developer’s dream. City council president Brian Jeffries calls the 120 acre parcel of parkland ‘prime…