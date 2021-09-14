-
A Wayne County program that targets cars suspected of drug activity or prostitution is an unconstitutional racket, according to a new federal lawsuit.That…
A new study says civil asset forfeiture programs don't help police fight crime. The Institute for Justice says money police departments raise from asset…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed a new law that says police departments cannot keep assets seized as part of an investigation unless the owner is…
Some members of law enforcement hope Governor Gretchen Whitmer vetoes legislation headed for her desk.The Legislature passed bills to change the state’s…
The Supreme Court ruled that seizing a $42,000 Land Rover was an "excessive fine" in a recent landmark decision on civil asset forfeiture. Future rulings will have to further define that term.
In Michigan, police can seize your property if they believe it’s involved in a crime. And they can auction it off before you’re convicted of anything.…
Civil asset forfeiture. Court fines and fees. Property tax foreclosure laws.All are things local governments in Michigan use to operate and fund…
The state Senate passed a bill on Wednesday that would make major changes to civil asset forfeitures. That's when police are allowed to take property from…
Some lawmakers in Lansing want to finish what they started last year when it comes to police taking property.A state Senate committee approved Senate Bill…
This week, a state Senate committee will take up legislation to put limits on police seizures of private property.Under current law, police agencies in…