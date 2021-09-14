-
A new study says civil asset forfeiture programs don't help police fight crime. The Institute for Justice says money police departments raise from asset…
Today, the State House Judiciary Committee continues its review of legislation that would change Michigan's civil asset forfeiture laws.Current law allows…
Under Michigan's civil forfeiture laws, people can have their property and money forfeited to police without ever being convicted of breaking the law, or,…
People across Michigan have seen their cars, their TVs, their kids’ iPads, even their homes seized by police, often despite never having been charged with…
Michigan would give police less freedom to seize and sell property under bills making their way through the state Legislature.The state House approved the…
The right-leaning Mackinac Center hosted a forum Wednesday featuring the ACLU and Democratic state representative Jeff Irwin.“Maybe it’s a little strange…
Michigan Congressman Tim Walberg has re-introduced a package of bills intended to restrain the powers of government authorities to seize assets from…