-
Judge Damon J. Keith died Sunday at the age of 96. The Detroit native, one of the nation’s longest-serving federal judges, was a tireless champion of…
-
A Michigan advocacy group is suing U.S. government officials on behalf of people who found themselves on a government terror watch list.The two lawsuits,…
-
We’ve all been hearing a lot of anti-immigrant rhetoric recently. Everything from banning all Muslims from the country to halting the flow of Syrian…
-
A Senior Attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union says “fear and fear-mongering” have defined the post-September 11th legal landscape. Zachary…