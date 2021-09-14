-
It was an election year in a divided America. Tens of thousands of absentee ballots were sent out by the state. Eventually, the Michigan Supreme Court…
-
Lynching is one of this country's darkest legacies. It claimed the lives of thousands of black Americans, particularly in the South. But the South wasn't…
-
In the 1840s, a black family fleeing slavery found refuge in Marshall, Michigan. Only a few years later, after settling into their new home, relatives of…
-
For many people Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer. But its official purpose is to remember and honor those who gave their lives while…
-
Thousands of Michiganders fought for the Union during the American Civil War, but one group of soldiers in particular stood out: Company K of the First…
-
In 1884, Congress passed a bill recognizing the service of, and granting a pension to Sarah Emma Evelyn Edmundson Seelye for her service to the country.…
-
It’s Memorial Day on Monday. Some Michiganders will be visiting cemeteries, others will attend parades, and many will be lighting up the grill.One person…
-
When the Civil War broke out in April 1861, Michigan was one of the states to quickly answer the call for volunteers. In fact, when the 1st Michigan…
-
Michigan poets and multimedia artists, Michelle BonczekEvory and Robert Evory, will be the first artists-in-residence at the Gettysburg National Military…
-
Matt Jones is a singer/songwriter from Ypsilanti. He’s also a big Civil War nerd. The Civil War inspired many of the songs on his latest album, called…