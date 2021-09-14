-
Flint’s two time Olympic boxing champion is about to notch another first in her career. On a fight card, the headliner is usually a celebrated champion or…
(Watch a replay of the entire fight below)After racking up a 77-1 record and becoming the first U.S. boxer to win two Olympic gold medals, Flint native…
November 19th is a big day for Claressa Shields.Shields, who hails from Flint, will have her first match as a pro boxer.Leading up to the event, numerous…
This Week in Michigan Politics, Jack Lessenberry and Doug Tribou talk about political pushback on Melissa Gilbert's request to get her name off the…
Two-time Olympic boxing champion Claressa Shields returned home to Flint this afternoon to a hero’s welcome.“When I say two-time, you all say champ!”…
Flint residents are celebrating local hero, boxer Claressa Shields, who won her second gold medal on the final day of the Rio Olympics.A standing…
Flint boxer Claressa Shields is one win away from defending her Olympic title.Flint’s Berston Field House echoed to sounds of Claressa Shields’ fans as…
Flint boxer Claressa Shields returned to the Olympic boxing ring today with an overwhelming performance.The defending Olympic women’s middleweight…
When the 2016 summer Olympics kick off in Brazil tonight, there will be plenty of opportunities to root for Michigan.Ten athletes who call the state their…
The public radio production Radio Diaries was recognized today with a George Foster Peabody Award for its production 'Teen Contender.'The first-person…