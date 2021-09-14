-
Former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder may soon be forced to talk about his decisions during the Flint water crisis.The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth…
-
Residents of a town near Kalamazoo join a federal class action lawsuit against 3M and Georgia-Pacific over PFAS contamination.The lawsuit alleges that…
-
U.S. District Judge Judith Levy ruled Wednesday that a class action lawsuit in the Flint water crisis can move forward. But the judge dismissed Michigan…
-
This week could be pivotal for a massive class action lawsuit connected to the Flint water crisis. Wednesday, a federal judge in Ann Arbor will consider…
-
The Michigan Court of Appeals is weighing legal arguments which may determine if a class action lawsuit against the state concerning the Flint water…
-
The latest Flint water crisis lawsuit targets the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.The suit was filed Monday in federal court in Detroit.The lawsuit…
-
Flint residents continue to deal with unsafe lead levels in their water. Another group is paying very close attention. Lawyers. Lots of lawyers.Turn the…
-
Another day, another class-action lawsuit is filed seeking damages in the Flint water crisis.But this one is a little different from the rest. The lawsuit…
-
The state of Michigan has filed a motion to dismiss a potential class action lawsuit in the Flint water crisis. The motion was filed Monday afternoon in…
-
High levels of lead in their drinking water have Flint residents relying on cases of bottled water for just about everything. It may come as no surprise…