-
John Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress in American history, died Thursday of cancer at age 92.He is remembered for far more than his…
-
Citizen environmental groups are planning to sue Detroit’s incinerator over alleged repeated emissions violations if the facility doesn’t clean up its…
-
A new study shows Michigan’s air quality continues to improve, but the American Lung Association warns those gains could be lost. The association’s "State…
-
Some days I find myself wishing President Obama would make a speech honoring motherhood and propose a program to honor mothers.If he did that, it’s very…
-
There's plenty of discussion about climate change and greenhouse gas emissions, but are we ready to actually do something substantive about reducing those…
-
The cost of electricity could jump dramatically next month in the Upper Peninsula.Residents there might have to start paying to keep a coal plant open…
-
Americans care more about fuel economy than ever before, but did you know that the EPA does their MPG testing at their laboratory in Ann Arbor?The EPA's…
-
Clean air advocates in Michigan are cheering a U.S. Supreme Court decision that will allow stricter regulation of coal-fired power plants.The high court…
-
Battle Creek-based cereal maker Kellogg has agreed to pay a big fine for violating the federal Clean Air act.The violations occurred at Kellogg plants in…
-
The Environmental Protection Agency announced a new proposal today to cap soot emissions at between 12 and 13 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m3) annually.…