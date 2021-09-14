-
Today on Stateside, Michigan schools get access to piles of money for COVID relief. Also, mapping a path for the state’s transition to clean energy. And a…
Consumers Energy says it will retire all of its coal-burning power plants by the year 2025, years ahead of an earlier schedule.Environmental groups say…
Updated 2:07 p.m. 02/04/2021The Natural Resources Defense Council says the Midwest energy grid operator known as MISO hasn't planned enough interstate…
Michigan is struggling to bring back clean energy jobs. That sector has lost more than 22,000 jobs in the state since the pandemic began.November numbers…
Liberal Democrats have embraced an obscure brand of economics — "modern monetary theory" — to make the case for deficit-financed government programs like the Green New Deal for clean energy and jobs.
Today on Stateside, another attempt by the RTA to bring coordinated mass transit to Southeast Michigan. Plus, the Detroit Police Department’s attempts to…
Soon, you’ll start seeing your energy bills start to rise each month because of the cold weather. That’s never fun. But, you might be paying a lot more…
If zoos have a lot of one thing, it's manure.That's why the Detroit Zoo turned to Michigan State University researcher Dana Kirk to help turn that manure…
Michigan's two largest utilities have struck a deal with the group Clean Energy, Healthy Michigan that will keep a renewable energy initiative off the…
A coalition of groups is calling on state regulators to reject DTE’s plans to build a billion dollar natural gas plant.The utility wants to replace three…