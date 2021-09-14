-
Last year, the Trump administration announced it would withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, and repeal the Clean Power Plan, or CPP. That’s…
DTE Energy will close its last coal-burning plant by 2040, and reduce its carbon emissions by 80% by 2050, compared to 2005 levels.The decision comes in…
Michigan could benefit from cleaner energy. That was the message of a report released Monday on model scenarios about Michigan’s energy future.The…
Michigan will halt efforts to meet new power plant emissions standards while they’re battled over in court.Michigan is one of 29 states suing the federal…
Big businesses often oppose increased regulations. But not always: take the Clean Power Plan. The Environmental Protection Agency’s new rule requires…
Officials with the Michigan Agency for Energy and the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality will announce results of the state's initial review of…
The state of Michigan has joined with 14 other states in launching a legal challenge to the EPA's Clean Power Plan. That's President Barack Obama's plan…
President Obama’s plan to reduce carbon emissions will have a profound effect on Michigan’s energy policy overhaul, but no one agrees yet on how.Governor…
Researchers say there would be beneficial side effects from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's proposed Clean Power Plan. The plan is intended to…
Michigan is saying goodbye to nine of its smaller and older coal-burning power plants.DTE Energy is closing two facilities. Consumers Energy will shutter…