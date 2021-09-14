-
Each year the state of Michigan spends about $15 million to clean up abandoned industrial sites. Contamination can threaten water sources and public…
-
In case you needed more proof that politics makes for strange bedfellows, a coalition of religious leaders and casino owners have united to oppose new…
-
The state is close to running out of money to clean thousands of abandoned, polluted properties all across Michigan.The state spends about $15 million a…
-
State and federal officials are celebrating the completion of a twenty-year river cleanup effort in southeast Michigan.The River Raisin was once one of…
-
If you ever want proof that individual actions can make a big difference in our environment, look no further than the Rouge Rescue – the yearly cleanup…
-
The Jefferson Corridor in Detroit is home to the Clean and Safe program.The program was created in part by the organization formerly known as the…
-
Tonight the Environmental Protection Agency will host a public meeting in Benton Harbor. The federal agency wants to update the community on its efforts…
-
People who are working on cleaning up the Great Lakes got some good news this week. After months of negotiations, the 2012 federal budget contains $300…
-
Dow Chemical polluted the Tittabawassee River with dioxin. Dioxin has been linked to several health issues, including cancer. A comprehensive clean up of…
-
The federal budget left many groups wanting more money, but those lobbying to restore Lake Michigan and the rest of the Great Lakes are actually pretty…