-
One evening in the late 1800s, a lighthouse keeper named John Herman was drinking, as he usually did, when he decided to play a prank on his assistant.…
-
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has an agreement with DTE Energy to purchase carbon offset credits from a state forest.The state says…
-
Whether they're soaring over a field of flowers or dodging toddlers with nets, butterflies are a quintessential part of the Midwest summer experience. And…
-
Experts around the state are considering climate change and the increasing frequency of severe weather events, and what that means for Michigan's aging…
-
Today on Stateside, the new United Nations report on climate change and what impact it has in Michigan. Also, as it turns out, the federal infrastructure…
-
The global scientists behind the 4,000-page long Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report did not mince their words.“It is unequivocal that…
-
Democratic lawmakers have announced a plan to fund repairs to Michigan’s aging infrastructure. They’re calling a “bold” climate resilience plan and water…
-
The U.N. has released the most comprehensive global climate science report ever. It is unequivocal: Humans must stop burning fossil fuels or suffer catastrophic impacts.
-
When you visit one of the Great Lakes, whether it’s a sandy beach or a rocky coastline, it’s hard to imagine how something so big could be affected so profoundly by alien invasive species, or pollution, or climate change.
-
Heavy rain in Southeast Michigan over the weekend left many residents dealing with massive flooding. There was several feet of water in some basements,…