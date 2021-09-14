-
Some coal fired power plants are being closed. Still, most of Michigan’s utilities heavily rely on coal.“In 2019, coal still fueled the largest share of…
A report this week from the U.S. government found coal consumption in 2019 was the lowest it’s been since 1978. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic,…
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, a Republican candidate for governor, frequently touts his conservative credentials by mentioning his opposition…
DTE Energy is planning to close three of its coal-fired power plants by 2023. That’s 1,300 megawatts of electricity coming off the books. But what will…
Tracy Samilton also spoke with Morning Edition host Doug Tribou about the issues surrounding the transition to natural gas. The President of the United…
A new study from Harvard University concludes that there is no "safe" level of air pollution.Researcher Qian Di and colleagues find that particulate…
President-elect Donald Trump has called global warming "a very expensive hoax," despite agreement among the vast majority of climate scientists that…
Consumers Energy in April closed seven of its coal-burning units.DTE Energy plans to shut eight of its coal-burning units by the year 2023.Mark Barteau is…
Lansing utility officials are weighing a plan that could greatly increase their reliance on alternative energy.The Lansing Board of Water & Light will…
Updated 2/8/16 at 1:32 pm and 2/10/16 at 2:50 pmMany companies are making their carbon emissions public, to show they are doing their part to fight…