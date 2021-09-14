coal fired power plant

-
Consumers Energy says it will retire all of its coal-burning power plants by the year 2025, years ahead of an earlier schedule.Environmental groups say…
The Grand Haven Board of Light and Power has approved building a new natural gas powered plant to supplement buying power from the grid.The west Michigan…
Some coal fired power plants are being closed. Still, most of Michigan’s utilities heavily rely on coal.“In 2019, coal still fueled the largest share of…
A report this week from the U.S. government found coal consumption in 2019 was the lowest it’s been since 1978. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic,…
DTE Energy, the EPA, and the Sierra Club have an agreement that ends a ten year old dispute about some changes the power company made to its Monroe power…
Xcel Energy has reached a settlement with environmental groups that puts it a step further on its ambitious path to zero carbon emissions by 2050. Xcel…
Environmental groups haven't given up trying to stop DTE Energy from building a $1 billion natural gas plant. The groups are asking the Michigan Public…
A coalition of groups is calling on state regulators to reject DTE’s plans to build a billion dollar natural gas plant.The utility wants to replace three…
The Lansing Board of Water and Light meets Tuesday to vote on issuing bonds for a new natural gas plant, but opponents plan to make a last-ditch effort to…
The reliability of our power supply is vulnerable to climate change. But the grid can be made more adaptable.Those are the conclusions of a new study in…