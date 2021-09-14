-
Recreational marijuana advocates were lighting up and passing joints in Detroit after a ballot proposal passed to legalize pot.Proposal 1 allows marijuana…
-
Since longtime Detroit Congressman John Conyers stepped down in December in the wake of sexual harassment allegations, Michigan’s 13th District hasn’t had…
-
It wasn’t even close.As expected, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan coasted to an easy re-election victory Tuesday night, defeating State Sen. Coleman Young II…
-
Campaign finance filings reveal the lopsided nature of Detroit’s mayoral race between Mike Duggan and Coleman Young II.First-term incumbent Duggan raised…
-
Detroiters will vote for mayor on Tuesday, and first-term incumbent Mike Duggan is expected win re-election handily.That’s despite his opponent having one…
-
Thousands of people in Oakland County are still dealing with a mandatory boil water advisory this weekend. It was issued after a broken water transmission…
-
To his credit, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan agreed this summer to a single televised debate with State Senator Coleman Young II, who ran far behind in the…
-
Detroit’s one and only debate between its two mayoral candidates got very contentious last night, with plenty of personal attacks.(You can watch the full…
-
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan debated his challenger for the upcoming November 7 general election, state Sen. Coleman Young II.The hour-long debate was put on…
-
I had an extended conversation with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan last week, and I learned a few things that might surprise you.I’m not talking, by the way,…