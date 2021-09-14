-
The Michigan Civil Service Commission has adopted a rule that says state employees must decide every year whether they will pay union dues. A lawsuit is…
More than a thousand resident physicians at the University of Michigan health system say they’re frustrated and insulted by contract negotiations that…
The National Labor Relations Board has done a complete about-face. The Board recently voted three to one that graduate students who work as teaching or…
After several days of marathon bargaining, UAW and Fiat-Chrysler leaders announced a tentative new contract for workers Tuesday night.They weren’t willing…
Police and firefighter unions are pushing to be exempt from a state law that puts limits on municipal union contracts. A state Senate committee takes up…
There’s legislation pending in Lansing that would allow voters to amend local charters to cap public employee compensation and benefits.Courts have held…
Voters in Michigan could make some big changes to the Michigan Constitution on November 6th. They’ll decide on five proposed amendments to Michigan’s…
Michigan's Proposal 2 ballot campaign is being watched across the country. The proposal seeks to enshrine collective bargaining rights for public and…
Governor Rick Snyder says Proposal 2 should not be viewed as a referendum on whether Michigan becomes a right-to-work state that outlaws compulsory union…
Michigan voters are faced with a choice:Should the right to collective bargaining for all Michigan workers be enshrined in the Michigan Constitution?The…