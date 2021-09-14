-
Michigan colleges and universities have reported more than 930 COVID-19 cases since the start of August, according to publicly available numbers compiled…
-
Even as some colleges and universities blame students for hosting off-campus parties and contributing to the risk of COVID-19 spreading on campus, Dr.…
-
COVID-19 has thrown a major wrench into the higher education experience. Now, both students and schools are grappling with what college may look like in…
-
Today on Stateside, we’ll talk to a graduating high school senior about what’s on her mind as she prepares for a freshman year at college that looks very…
-
“You’re all brave for coming out here,” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel jokingly told a small, but packed, hall of mostly students…
-
Starting next year, high school graduates in Detroit can receive free college tuition if they choose to attend Wayne State University.The “Heart of…
-
More than 1 in 5 college students are raising kids, and access to child care is one of their biggest barriers. A new report finds many don't know they can apply for help from federal financial aid.
-
A new report from The Century Foundation examined college affordability challenges in Michigan, and found low and middle income families in the state…
-
Legislation regulating free speech policies on Michigan’s university and college campuses moved forward this week.House Bill 4436 directs college and…
-
The future for some private colleges will come down to their ability to think “outside the [traditional tuition] box,” says Jayson Boyers, President of…