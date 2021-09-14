-
The Big Ten Conference will play football this fall. After postponing the season – and a lot of behind-the-scenes back and forth since then – the leaders…
-
Michigan State University’s athletic director says it's “probably inevitable” that one or more Big Ten teams won’t be able to play a week or more during…
-
On Stateside, the state Senate passed a bill this week that allows local and county clerks to begin preparing absentee ballots a day ahead of the…
-
The Big Ten has reversed course. There will be college football this fall.The Big Ten announced Wednesday that the fall football season will begin October…
-
Pop-up tents, coolers, and cornhole sets will be sitting, unused, in sheds and garages across the state of Michigan Saturday morning. Big Ten football is…
-
Update: August 11, 2020 at 3:16 p.m.The Big Ten Conference has confirmed today that there will not be a fall sports season. It is the first of the college…
-
Today on Stateside, a reboot of efforts to expand regional transit in Southeast Michigan. Plus, as the state tackles PFAS contamination, we look at the…
-
Michigan State University band members are standing guard over Sparty, the mascot statue, ahead of the big game against the University of Michigan to prevent it from being dressed in rival colors.
-
Today on Stateside, how signs of progress on a U.S. trade deal with China could impact Michigan manufacturers. Plus, one family is hoping to fill the gaps…
-
On today's Stateside, the students in Detroit's public schools are starting the year drinking bottled water after high levels of copper and lead were…