The Wolverines and Spartans are both 3 and 0. Michigan Radio sports commentator John U. Bacon weighs in on whether the high times are here to stay.
College football is back.Michigan State opens on the road against Northwestern Friday at 9 p.m. Michigan will face Western Michigan in Ann Arbor Saturday…
The Big Ten announced Tuesday it is joining forces with two other major college sports conferences.The Big Ten, the Pac-12 and the Atlantic Coast…
There have been a few big title wins for collegiate athletics in Michigan this spring, despite the challenge of competing amid a public health crisis. The…
Today on Stateside, a look at the messaging behind Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s latest public health guidelines. Also, an athlete and coach discuss winning…
The Detroit Lions ended the Matt Patricia era over the weekend. The team fired the head coach after an ugly loss on Thanksgiving. Also, on Saturday, the…
Remember the first time you outraced your sibling in Mario Kart? Or, back in the heyday of arcades, the rush of seeing your name pop up on the high score…
The Big Ten Conference will play football this fall. After postponing the season – and a lot of behind-the-scenes back and forth since then – the leaders…
The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) has given the green light for some fall sports to get underway. Golf, tennis and cross country can…
Today on Stateside, Michigan Radio Sports Commentator John U. Bacon checks in on hopes for college sports amid COVID-19. Also, a conversation with an…