Governor Gretchen Whitmer wants to help store clerks and nursing home staff who are showing up for work during the COVID-19 crisis pay for college or job…
Michigan State University announced it won’t raise tuition rates for the next school year amid COVID-19 pandemic.MSU president Samuel Stanley Jr.…
Today on Stateside, a public policy and economics professor at Hillsdale College weighs in on the free college tuition proposals that are bound to arise…
Battle Creek mom Lori Truex didn't have the money to pay her daughter's Michigan State University tuition.But she didn't let that stop her. Truex decided…
Michigan college students who graduated in 2014 had $29,450 in student loan debt on average – the ninth highest in the nation, according to a new study…
MLive recently published an in-depth look at Michigan's public universities, and how they subsidize sports with tuition dollars. What stood out more than…
A pair of bills moving through the state Legislature would increase the number of "promise zones" in Michigan.The Promise scholarship program lets certain…
Our host for last night's Issues and Ale, ABC Microbrewery, sits just off of the Eastern Michigan University campus in Ypsilanti. Plus, Washtenaw…
Aspiring college students will be able to apply for federal financial aid three months earlier than now and submit a previous year's tax return, changes…
This week marks the one year anniversary since Dr. Mark Schlissel became the University of Michigan’s 14th president.He took over the job in a somewhat…