-
Legalizing marijuana could have unintended consequences for public schools in Michigan.Earlier this month, Michigan residents voted to pass a ballot…
-
Legalizing recreational marijuana would net half a billion dollars in new state tax revenue over its first five years, that's according to a new study.The…
-
Michigan voters are pondering many issues when it comes to November’s vote to legalize recreational marijuana.Law enforcement. Underage use. Business…
-
In November, Michigan voters will decide if they want to legalize recreational marijuana.Supporters say the industry that develops should be an economic…
-
Michigan’s entrepreneurs are seeing dollar signs with the state’s vote in November to legalize recreational marijuana.But many out-of-state interests are…
-
When it comes to the issue of marijuana – to legalize or not to legalize – Michigan seems to be about where Colorado was not too long ago.Colorado had…
-
The state Senate may vote in the next day or so on major changes to Michigan’s medical marijuana law.The bills would create a framework for licensing…