-
Out again! LGBTQ comics joke about returning to the stand-up stage, pride, pandemic, and Zoom comedyWith a global pandemic, major social movements, and crucial political events all occurring within the past year, finding reasons to laugh has been…
-
Today on Stateside, we hear from one of the attorneys who helped negotiate a groundbreaking $600 million settlement between the state of Michigan and…
-
You never know what can happen on Twitter. Just ask Nicole Tersigni, a writer and comedian currently based in metro Detroit. What started as a single joke…
-
The news these days is filled with some pretty heavy stuff. One of the horrible ironies of this time is that, in a moment when we could all desperately…
-
Today on Stateside, Michigan's local governments are moving public meetings online. Hackers took notice and are heckling and streaming inappropriate…
-
Today on Stateside, General Motors backs further into its comfort zone as it exits some markets around the Pacific Rim. We'll talk about how the company's…
-
Comedian Joe Pera is not from Marquette. But the version of himself he plays in the television series Joe Pera Talks With You is recognizable to anyone…
-
His slogan is: "Chemical engineer by day, funny guy by night".Abdallah Jasim found his footing in the comedy scene after posting a video about how Arabs…
-
Actor and comedian Marc Evan Jackson has appeared on Parks and Recreation, Reno 911!, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He currently stars as an all-knowing…
-
Today on Stateside, a voting rights expert with the ACLU shares what Michiganders should know ahead of tomorrow’s midterm election. Plus, a conversation…