-
A top economist says Michigan’s economy is at its strongest point in seven years, but he expects growth to begin flattening out.Robert Dye is the chief…
-
Michigan’s economy has been improving through the first half of the 2015.Comerica Bank economist Robert Dye says strong auto sales, improving home values…
-
Holiday shoppers are feeling better about the U.S. and Michigan economies.Economists credit holiday shoppers having a few extra dollars in their pockets…
-
An ad for the new Google Maps app gives some love to the Motor City.Comerica Park, L.J.’s Lounge in Corktown, Lafayette Coney Island, and even the People…
-
A new report claims Michigan’s economic recovery is starting to “broaden” beyond the state’s manufacturing base.Comerica Bank’s “Michigan Economic…
-
Detroit police say they received another bomb threat on the Ambassador Bridge on Wednesday evening. This time, authorities kept the busy international…
-
A Comerica Bank economist says Michigan's economy is making a comeback. But clouds could be on the horizon.“At the level of Main Street, for the average…
-
Michigan’s economy will continue to stabilize in 2012.That’s the prediction of Comerica Bank’s chief economist Robert Dye. Dye expects Michigan’s auto and…
-
Someone has stolen the bronze glasses off of the Ernie Harwell statue inside Comerica Park. Officials from the Detroit Tigers noticed the missing glasses…
-
A Comerica Bank economist says rising gasoline prices shouldn’t hurt Michigan’s economic progress…too much. Unrest in the Middle East is forcing global…