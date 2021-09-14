comic books

-
Today on Stateside, Congresswoman Debra Haaland (D-NM) begins Senate confirmation hearings as President Joe Biden’s pick to head the U.S. Department of…
-
Today on Stateside, the head of Detroit’s health department expresses tentative optimism about the current stage in the city’s battle against COVID-19.…
-
Detroit writer and activist Adrienne Maree Brown pointed out that the experience of Black Americans, is by definition, a story of science fiction.…
-
Today on Stateside, we look at two traditionally Republican congressional districts in West Michigan that are going through political change. Plus, we…
-
If writer Saladin Ahmed never typed another word, he'd already have introduced us to so many interesting people. From fantasy novels, to Westerns, to…
-
Today on Stateside, we hear about what's included in the auto insurance reform bill that got a fast-tracked approval from the state Senate on Tuesday.…
-
Metro Detroit native Saladin Ahmed has been writing for years. From poetry to short stories to novels, he has experimented in many genres. Ahmed’s most…
-
In the D.C. Comics universe, Superman has Metropolis, Batman has Gotham, and now Cyborg has Detroit.When D.C. rebooted its universe a few years ago, the…
-
Kicking open the door to "the boy's club,” and bringing opportunities to women who want to make their mark on the comic book and gaming world: that's the…
-
Thousands of fans of all kinds traveled to Novi over the weekend for the 27th annual Motor City Comic Con. The Suburban Convention Showplace was full of…