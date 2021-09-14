-
Dana Serafin still hauls in 20,000-pound boatloads of whitefish to supply regional restaurants and markets, but in recent years, the Saginaw Bay fisherman…
The stunning beauty of Lake Michigan’s crystal clear water draws comparisons to the French Riviera. But to Dustin Van Orman, it’s a hideous sight.Van…
Today on Stateside, Michigan’s 8th congressional district is one of the state’s most competitive races this year. We check in on how the changing district…
The nationwide shutdown was especially ill-timed for fishers in the Great Lakes.Many deal in lake whitefish, a species that dwells in cold waters. The…
For April in the Western Upper Peninsula, it’s a pretty warm day. The Little Carp River, surging with snowmelt, winds through a forest of hemlock…
A decline in lake whitefish is pushing some tribal commercial fishermen out of Lakes Michigan and Huron. They’re spending more time in Lake Superior, the…
The rules for commercial fishing in Michigan are being rewritten in Lansing. The law is old and needs to be updated. There are only 21 non-tribal…
Lake Superior is the largest freshwater lake in the world by surface area, and it has something the other Great Lakes don’t — stable populations of mostly…
If Michigan were to allow commercial fish farms in the Great Lakes, how would they affect the environment? That’s the question a state panel will consider…
The State of Michigan is weighing whether to open the door to commercial fish farming in the Great Lakes. Millions of rainbow trout are raised for food...