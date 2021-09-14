-
UPDATE 7:35pm Governor Snyder’s critics are once again launching a recall petition against him.The petition drive organizers accuse the governor’s…
-
A double dose of bad news for Republican state Representative Paul Scott this weekend. Secretary of State Ruth Johnson has formally approved a question to…
-
It's never been done before - a successful statewide recall of a sitting governor in Michigan.To put a statewide recall on a ballot, 1 in 7 registered…
-
The Committee to recall Rick Snyder says it hasn't collected enough signatures to get a recall on the November ballot. The Associated Press reports:The…
-
The Associated Press reports roughly a dozen state-level Michigan Republicans already face recall threats this year, less than six months into their…
-
A group trying to recall Governor Rick Snyder is now trying to remove Michigan House Speaker Jase Bolger. The Associated Press reports: