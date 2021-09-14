-
Gov. Rick Snyder says his office will release all Flint-related emails dating back to the beginning of his administration in 2011, including the…
After many months of finger-pointing, there’s an effort underway in Michigan to determine just who’s at fault for the city of Flint’s drinking water…
There are questions being raised about Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette’s plans to investigate Flint’s water crisis.Schuette issued a press release…
Common Cause, a political watchdog group, is calling on Governor Snyder to release all documents related to Flint’s water crisis.The governor’s office is…